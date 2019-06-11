Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Police chief to provide public safety update

Detroit police Chief James Craig will provide City Council members with a public safety update that will include multiple concerns.

Closing arguments in trial of ex-Michigan State medical school dean

Closing arguments are being heard in the trial for a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

Man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run of 12-year-old bicyclist in Pontiac

A man who pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in Pontiac, abandoning his van and fleeing the state, was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

House to vote on taking its subpoenas to court

The House will vote Tuesday on a resolution allowing the House Judiciary Committee -- and other House panels in the future -- to enforce its subpoenas in the courts, though House Democrats aren't yet holding those who have defied subpoenas in contempt of Congress.

Metro Detroit weather: Great summer-like day

Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday as highs head into the mid- and upper 70s. A few Metro Detroit neighborhoods might hit 80 degrees.

