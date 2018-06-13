Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Man, 2 kids shot near Sanford, Conner on Detroit's east side; man killed

Three people, including two children, were shot Wednesday morning near Sanford Avenue and Conner Street on Detroit's east side.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain and thundershowers expected today

A cold front will quickly follow Wednesday morning’s warm front and that will spark rain and thundershowers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today.

World Cup 2026: US-Mexico-Canada bid chosen as host

It has been a year of increased political tension between the United States, Mexico and Canada -- but in eight years' time the three countries will unite to host one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles.

Detroit police officer injured in hit-and-run crash; driver in custody

Two Detroit police officers were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the city's east side.

Kwame Kilpatrick is praying for a presidential pardon

Kwame Kilpatrick is praying for a pardon from the president of the United States.

Trump declares North Korea 'no longer a nuclear threat'

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the North Korean regime no longer poses a nuclear threat following his summit with Kim Jong Un, even though the meeting produced no verifiable proof that the rogue regime will discontinue its nuclear program.

