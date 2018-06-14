Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Suspected drunk driver hits, kills construction worker on I-75 in Detroit

A construction worker is dead following an overnight crash on I-75 in Downtown Detroit.

Police investigate 'suspicious' death of 76-year-old man found in basement of Ann Arbor condo

A 76-year-old man was found dead Monday in Ann Arbor, and police said it wasn't an accident.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm and dry stretch

It feels a lot nicer out there this morning with temps in the 50s for most, while a few suburbs are dipping into the upper 40s.

Macomb Township woman who fatally shot husband in 2015 to be sentenced

Julie Kay Chimelak pleaded no contest to manslaughter and felony firearms charges for the 2015 shooting death of her husband at their Macomb Township home.

Catholic leader: Separating mothers, children 'immoral'

The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops criticized President Donald Trump's administration over immigration policy on Wednesday, declaring that separating mothers and children at the US border is "immoral."

Dancing FBI agent who shot someone appears in court on assault charge

An FBI agent who unintentionally shot someone while dancing at a Denver bar appeared in court Wednesday to face a second-degree assault charge.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.