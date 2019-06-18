Local 4 News at Noon -- June 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Police: Woman drives into Michigan river with kids; 2 dead

Authorities say a woman intentionally drove a vehicle believed to be carrying two children into a river in southwestern Michigan and searchers found her body and the body of one child.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine today, then rain returns

It’s a pretty nice Tuesday morning as you hit the roads or head out for a little walk or run with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week

President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people living in the country illegally on the eve of formally announcing his re-election bid.

US to send more troops to Middle East

U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East, as commanders try to bolster security for forces and allies in the region from what authorities say is a growing threat from Iran.

How puppy dog eyes evolved to comfort humans

The puppy dog eyes get everyone, but they came to be based off of human emotions and thousands of years of domestication.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.