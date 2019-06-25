Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Police search for suspect after alleged assault in Highland Park

Police are still looking for a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint for most of the night, officials said.

Metro Detroit weather: Heating up to the mid-80s

A late shower didn’t spoil the Ford Fireworks and the weather was ideal for the big show in Downtown Detroit last night.

Grosse Pointe school board votes to close 2 schools despite requests to table vote

The school board in Grosse Pointe Farms has voted on which schools will close despite requests from the public and a Michigan Department of Civil Rights official to table the vote.

Iranian president: White House 'suffering mental disability'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the White House is "suffering from mental disability" and behaving as "no sane person," in the wake of new sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump earlier this week which an Iranian spokesman said have closed the "channel of diplomacy forever."

US moves 249 migrant children from Texas facility

Nearly 250 migrant children who were held at a Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas, will be shifted into the Department of Health and Human Services' shelter system by Tuesday following reports of poor conditions at the facility.

