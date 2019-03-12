Watch Local 4 News at Noon - March 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Second Detroit police officer fired in connection with 'racially insensitive' Snapchat

A second Detroit police officer has been fired in connection with a "racially insensitive" video that was posted to Snapchat last month.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Tuesday, rain on the way

A cool or chilly start to your Tuesday with most Metro Detroit temps falling into the lower 20s as you head out the door, and wind chills will be in the teens at times under mostly clear skies.

Mother charged in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old son to be sentenced

A woman who pled guilty to drinking and driving and then killing her 3-year-old son, Michael Jones, in an car crash in August 2018, has her sentencing Tuesday.

3 people shot at motorcycle club on Detroit's east side

Detectives from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at a motorcycle club on Detroit's east side.

22-year-old man shot by police at Roseville Home Depot after allegedly waving firearm around

A 22-year-old man is being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds after being apprehended by police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.