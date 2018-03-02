Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

2 people shot at Central Michigan University dorm in Mount Pleasant

Michigan State Police confirm two people have been shot on campus and a suspect is on the loose.

Metro Detroit weather: Slushy, icy Friday morning but sunshine is on the way

It’s a tough drive this morning with slush, ice, and black ice on the roads which means you’ll need extra time to get where you’re going to start your Friday.

62K customers without power in Metro Detroit due to snow

With heavy, slushy snow falling in Metro Detroit on Thursday and Friday, scattered power outages are being reported.

Detroit homeowner shoots teen who he says was breaking into his home

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by a homeowner who said he caught the teen and another person breaking into his home early Friday morning in the 2900 block of Lakewood Street.

Olympic star Aly Raisman files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics

Aly Raisman spent months urging the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics to get serious about taking a long hard look into how Larry Nassar's abusive conduct was allowed to run unchecked for so long.

Billy Graham to be laid to rest after final crusade

The Protestant preacher known as "America's pastor" will be remembered at a funeral Friday under a large white tent evoking his first "Canvas Cathedral" revival nearly 70 years ago.

