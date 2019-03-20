Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Detroit man shot at apartment complex in Roseville

A 29-year-old Detroit man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Roseville.

Warren police say break-in suspect crashed car at 8 Mile, Hoover in Detroit

Warren police officers were trying to stop a breaking-and-entering suspect Wednesday night when the driver of a vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Newborn infant found dead in Lansing, woman still missing

A newborn infant was found dead in Lansing and the woman with the child is still missing, according to police.

Spring arrives today: Here's the science behind the vernal equinox

After the bizarre winter of 2018-2019, the most eagerly anticipated words in southeast Michigan have been “Spring begins.”

Metro Detroit weather: Spring arrives with showers

Spring arrives at 5:58 PM today and the Spring showers will arrive after lunch time.

