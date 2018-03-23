Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
8-year-old girl shot at gas station on Detroit's west side; suspect in custody
An 8-year-old girl was shot Friday morning at a gas station near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street in Detroit.
Mt. Clemens teacher in critical condition after being struck by minivan
A Mt. Clemens teacher is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a minivan, police said.
These Metro Detroit schools are closed Friday due to threats
Several schools in Metro Detroit were closed Friday because of threats of violence.
Local 4 primetime special -- 'Generation Under Fire'
On the eve of the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., WDIV-Local 4 will air a live special called “Generation Under Fire.”
Metro Detroit forecast: Bright but chilly weather continues Friday, this weekend
Not a big chill, but a moderate chill continues in Motown Friday and this weekend. The sun shines brightly, though.
