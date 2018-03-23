Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

8-year-old girl shot at gas station on Detroit's west side; suspect in custody

An 8-year-old girl was shot Friday morning at a gas station near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street in Detroit.

Mt. Clemens teacher in critical condition after being struck by minivan

A Mt. Clemens teacher is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a minivan, police said.

These Metro Detroit schools are closed Friday due to threats

Several schools in Metro Detroit were closed Friday because of threats of violence.

Local 4 primetime special -- 'Generation Under Fire'

On the eve of the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., WDIV-Local 4 will air a live special called “Generation Under Fire.”

Metro Detroit forecast: Bright but chilly weather continues Friday, this weekend

Not a big chill, but a moderate chill continues in Motown Friday and this weekend. The sun shines brightly, though.

