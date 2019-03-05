Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Attorney General expected to announce murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to announce a premeditated first-degree murder charge Tuesday in the Danielle Stislicki missing case.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to announce 45-cent gas tax increase proposal to fix roads

In her first budget address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask for a 45-cent increase in gas taxes per gallon.

Metro Detroit weather: Very cold start, snow bands this afternoon

Another unusually chilly day ahead here in Metro Detroit with Tuesday morning lows in the single digits as you head out and enough of a breeze to produce sub-zero wind chills.

Man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed sergeant jogging in Hines Park

A Detroit man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a hit-and-run that killed a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant while he was jogging this past summer at Hines Park in Westland.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver 2019 State of the City address

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to highlight city achievements and future plans during Detroit’s annual State of the City Address.

