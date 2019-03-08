Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Public visitation for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay is today

A public visitation will be held this week for Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay, who died Monday morning at age 93.

Detroit teen's ATV death: Final conference today for ex-state trooper who used Taser

A Michigan State Police trooper accused of firing his Taser at a 15-year-old boy, who crashed his ATV and died in Detroit, is scheduled to head to a second trial this spring.

Metro Detroit weather: Changes coming this weekend

It’s the last of our chilly mornings for a while as most of Metro Detroit is waking up Friday to temps in the single digits and teens.

Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins this weekend

The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County will start Saturday morning.

Driver arrested after crashing full speed into stopped police car in Ann Arbor, officials say

A driver was arrested Friday in Ann Arbor after crashing at full speed into the back of a police car and injuring an officer, authorities said.

