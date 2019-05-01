Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Rain leaves significant flooding throughout Metro Detroit

Several roads, freeways and neighborhoods are dealing with flooding Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

Video shows flooded streets in Metro Detroit

Aerial video captured some of the most flooded areas around Metro Detroit.

Michigan Amber Alert: Police search for missing teen from Kalamazoo County

An Amber Alert has been issued by Michigan State Police for a missing teen from Kalamazoo County.

AG William Barr testifies before Senate on Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday after the release of the redacted Mueller report.

Metro Detroit weather: Chance for severe storms later

We have a Marginal or weak risk for severe weather later Wednesday as we warm and the winds pick up creating somewhat unstable conditions.

