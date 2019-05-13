Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Funeral service held for Judge Damon J. Keith in Detroit

The funeral for Judge Damon J. Keith is being held Monday morning in Detroit.

Iconic actress Doris Day dies at 97

Doris Day, the honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and ’60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.

Ex-state trooper sentenced to 5-15 years for role in Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash

A jury found former Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner guilty April 17 of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Detroit teen Damon Grimes.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday with lingering showers

Showers are lingering this Monday morning around Metro Detroit making that morning drive more of a nuisance.

Michigan's John Beilein leaving to coach Cleveland Cavaliers

University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is leaving for the NBA.

