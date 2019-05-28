Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Suspect arrested after 2 shootings on I-94 near I-275

A suspect is in custody after two separate shootings in the past two days on I-94 near I-275, Michigan State Police said.

Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms later today

Metro Detroit escaped a serious outbreak of storms just to our south where near 50 tornadoes were reported in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

Michigan State University to announce new president

Trustees at Michigan State University are holding a special meeting next week amid a search for a new president.

American climber dies after reaching peak of Mount Everest

An American climber has died after reaching the peak of Mount Everest. He is the latest in a troubling series of deaths on the mountain.

Malaysia sends back 3,300 tons of plastic waste

Malaysia will send back around 3,300 tons of nonrecyclable plastic waste to countries such as the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations, the country's environment minister said.

