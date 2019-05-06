Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

3 men shot overnight in Detroit's Greektown

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people Monday morning in Greektown.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with scattered rain and thundershowers later

We hope you had a great weekend as the weather cooperated around Metro Detroit and we should see nice temperatures this week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome royal baby

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

Dow plummets 450 points on return of trade war fears

Trade war fears have returned to Wall Street, wiping out a chunk of the stock market's recent surge.

Michael Cohen reports to prison

On Monday, Michael Cohen completes his transition from presidential fixer to prison inmate.

