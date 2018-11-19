Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit weather: More snow expected tonight

It’s cold as you head out with teens and 20s around Metro Detroit with patchy fog keeping visibility down in spots as you head out, so bundle up and be careful.

Camp Fire death toll reaches 77 as list of missing drops

The death toll in Northern California's Camp Fire climbed by one person to a total of 77 on Sunday while the list of those unaccounted for dropped from nearly 1,300 to 993.

CNN seeks hearing over WH threat to revoke Acosta pass again

The White House has issued a new warning to CNN's Jim Acosta, saying his press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month.

When recreational pot is expected to become legal in Michigan and what it means

Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in the state of Michigan after voters approved a proposal in the November election.

AAA Michigan: Gas prices at lowest level in 2 years for Thanksgiving travel

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 12 cents in the past week to about $2.49 per gallon ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period.

