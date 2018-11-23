Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mostly cloudy Black Friday

It’s a cool start for those of you heading out shopping this morning with temps in the mid 20s to low 30s and wind chills mainly in the lower 20s. The winds are not strong but some suburbs are getting wind chills in the upper teens.

Alabama mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A Thanksgiving night shooting at Alabama's largest enclosed mall left a gunman dead and two people -- including a 12-year-old girl -- injured, authorities said, and sent terrified shoppers running for safety.

Detroit apartment complex catches fire, 2 injured

An apartment complex caught fire Thursday night. The apartment was near the intersection of McNichols and Lahser roads. The 20-unit apartment complex experienced a two-alarm fire that has since been contained.

Teen with autism goes missing in Detroit on Thanksgiving

Detroit police are searching for 15-year-old Noah-Nile Shalom Ellis-Walton who was last seen Thursday by his mother around 6:45 p.m. at their home located in the 2000 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Former Detroit AFSCME president accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

Mervin Edgar Hawk, the former president of the Detroit AFSCME, has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement of union funds.

