Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 6, 2018

Man dead, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Sterling Heights parking lot, police say

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Sterling Heights, police said.

Police search for suspect in Dearborn Heights Taco Bell armed robbery

Police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened at the Taco Bell near Ann Arbor Trail and Telegraph Road.

Will 2018 midterm election break record?

After all the ads, robo-calls and polling, come Tuesday morning it's time to vote.

Election day weather: Rain and wind across SE Michigan

Rain showers moved into the area right on schedule overnight, and we'll keep a shower chance throughout the upcoming day, although the more widespread showers will occur first thing in the morning, with the least coverage late-morning, and this evening.

Michigan State Police trooper injured in Macomb County crash on Monday night

A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a patrol car crash on eastbound I-94 near Little Mack on Monday night, according to MSP Metro Detroit.

