Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 7, 2018

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer elected as state's next governor
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the race for Michigan governor on Tuesday.
Michigan Election 2018: Republicans appear to hold State House, Senate
Republicans appear poised to retain majorities in Michigan's State Senate and House of Representatives based on unofficial results.
Democrat Debbie Stabenow re-elected to U.S. Senate for 4th term
Democrat Debbie Stabenow has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate for the fourth time, beating Republican challenger John James.
Metro Detroit weather: Cool and windy Wednesday with snow chances Friday
A few lake enhanced showers this morning coming from these gusty winds off of Lake Michigan.
Police search for man wanted for Happy's Pizza arson
Police are working to identify a man wanted in connection to an arson at a Happy's Pizza on the city’s east side.
