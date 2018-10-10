Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Hurricane Michael could be Florida Panhandle's 'worst storm in a century'

A terrifyingly powerful Category 4 Hurricane Michael was poised to become the strongest hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle in recorded history Wednesday, its rapid strengthening catching some by surprise and leaving anxious officials telling those who didn't evacuate: It's time to hunker down.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms likely Wednesday afternoon

A nice start to the day and a story finish expected later in the afternoon and evening.

Gravel hauler rolls over on M-14 in Plymouth Township

A gravel hauler overturned Wednesday in the westbound lanes of M-14 in Plymouth Township.

Off-duty officer gets 2 years probation

An off-duty Detroit police officer who was found guilty of domestic violence was sentenced to two years of probation.

Deputies save life of choking newborn baby

What started as a family outing quickly turned into a nightmare when a newborn girl stopped breathing.

