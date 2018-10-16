Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

2 shot in Lincoln Park; woman in 20s killed, another person injured

Neighbors on Garfield Avenue are having a hard time believing two people were shot Monday night, one of them fatally.

Top European bank CEOs pull out of Saudi investment conference

Saudi Arabia's isolation in the global business world deepened Tuesday as three of Europe's top bankers joined a growing list of executives who have pulled out of a high-profile investment conference in Riyadh next week.

SE Michigan weather forecast: Cool with brisk wind Tuesday

There will be a few morning clouds, and then plenty of Tuesday sunshine around Metro Detroit with highs into the low and mid 50s.

Sharon McPhail due in court after being fired, refusing to leave

Former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail is expected in court Tuesday morning after being fired as the chief administrative officer of a Detroit charter school, a job she refuses to leave.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first child

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child, the UK's royal family has announced.

