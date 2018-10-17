Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Video shows car crash into light pole after police chase in Clinton Township

Video shows a car lose control and smash into a light pole Tuesday night along westbound Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.

Trump defends Saudi Arabia in AP interview

President Donald Trump defended Saudi Arabia in an interview Tuesday, suggesting the wave of criticism the Middle Eastern kingdom has received over a missing Saudi journalist is premature.

Car slams into Warren liquor store in apparent smash-and-grab robbery

A car smashed into a liquor store Wednesday morning in an apparent smash-and-grab robbery near Ryan Road and Jarvis Avenue in Warren.

Metro Detroit weather: Coolest air of the season moving in today

The coolest air of the season is moving in today as a cold front sweeps through SE Lower Michigan.

Canada just legalized recreational pot. Here's what you need to know

People in Canada are cheering, enduring long lines and honking their car horns in support as the country's first marijuana dispensaries open their doors Wednesday.

