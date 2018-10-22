Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Worker trapped in manhole on Detroit's east side

Officials said a worker fell in a manhole on Detroit's east side.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Next cold front on the way

Sunday’s cloud cover hung tough until winds shifted to southwest, which began the erosion process during the overnight hours. Expect a mostly sunny Monday with patches of cirrus clouds passing through from time to time.

3 charged in death of Detroit woman who family says was targeted for testimony

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a Detroit woman who was found dead in a driveway on Detroit's east side.

Turkish source: Saudi operative seen in Khashoggi's clothes

A member of the 15-man team suspected in the death of Jamal Khashoggi dressed up in his clothes and was captured on surveillance cameras around Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed, a senior Turkish official has told CNN.

Jury trial starts today for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash

Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner's jury trial gets underway Monday.

30 injured in Clemson clubhouse collapse

As a crowded group of Clemson University students and local residents danced and jumped around at an apartment clubhouse late Saturday night, Jeremy Tester felt something strange beneath his feet.

