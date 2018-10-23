Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan school districts scramble for substitute teachers after company shuts down

Some school districts in Michigan are working to fill substitute teacher positions after the company that provides the employees abruptly shut down and ended its contract with the districts.

Justice O'Connor announces she has been diagnosed with dementia, 'probably Alzheimer's'

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor revealed in a letter on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with the "beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease."

Jury trial underway for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash

Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner's trial got underway Monday with jury selection.

Metro Detroit weather: Clouds, cold air bring in below average temperatures Tuesday

A cold front swinging across the area during the pre-dawn hours will produce no meaningful weather, as the atmosphere is simply too dry to generate any precipitation and very little cloud cover.

Migrants wake, walk and reject Trump's Twitter attacks

The migrants are hundreds of miles from the United States border but they are already coming under fire from President Donald Trump at rallies and in tweets.

