Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 9, 2018

Detroit police discuss 3 cases during news conference

Detroit Police Assistant Chief James White held a news conference Tuesday where he and other members of the department discussed three cases.

Sumpter Township man sentenced in torture, murder of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

A jury found 28-year-old Brad Fields guilty on a list of charges including felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, conspiracy to commit first-degree child abuse and conspiracy to commit second-degree child abuse.

Hurricane Michael takes aim at 300-mile Gulf Coast target

Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are urging people to get out of the way now.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley resigned Tuesday directly to President Donald Trump, according to multiple sources familiar with her decision.

Cold front to bring fall-like temperatures to Metro Detroit this week

Metro Detroit will see highs near or above 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday -- but after that, it's going to feel a lot different.

