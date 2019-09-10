Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Fred McLeod, former Detroit sportscaster, dies at 67

Fred McLeod, who worked as a sporstcaster for decades in Detroit, has died. He was 67.

Southfield police: Woman killed in hit-and-run on 10 Mile Road

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on 10 Mile Road near Santa Barbara Street in Southfield.

Day 2 of preliminary hearing for man charged with murder in Danielle Stislicki case

Floyd Galloway Jr. has been behind bars since 2017 after he pleaded guilty to strangling and sexual assaulting a Livonia jogger a few months before Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe storms today, tonight

There are almost two weeks before fall officially begins, and summer is back today in a big way.

Detroit Youth Choir returns to 'AGT' stage tonight

The whole country will experience the spirit of Detroit again on Tuesday night!

