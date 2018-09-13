Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:​

Vigil for Fitzgerald stabbing victim

Fitzgerald High School held a vigil for the student killed in a stabbing inside the school.

Tracking Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but it's still expected to be very dangerous due to its expansive wind field.

St. Clair County boy missing

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is searching for 12 year-old Timothy Brent-Paul Armstead.

Man sentenced for 3-year-old's shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Detroit is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Funeral held for man shot by a Dallas police officer

The funeral for Botham Jean, 26, who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment last week will be held Thursday.

.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.