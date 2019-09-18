Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Prosecutor to make charging decision in suspected Detroit serial killer case

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy is holding a news conference Wednesday to announce charging decisions regarding four cases where Deangelo Martin is a suspect.

Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump abruptly announced in a tweet Tuesday that he has asked national security adviser John Bolton to resign, noting that he "strongly disagreed with many" of Bolton's suggestions "as did others in the administration."

Union workers strike nationwide against General Motors

Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline.

Penthouse Club on 8 Mile Road forced to shut down for a year

The Penthouse strip club on 8 Mile Road in Detroit is being forced to shut down for one year after allegations of prostitution. The city said it found evidence of soliciting prostitution at the club.

Metro Detroit weather: Low 80s possibe today

The winds are light, 5-10 mph, and the humidity is lower today and tomorrow as sky conditions favor SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

