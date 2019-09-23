Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Police: Man breaks into Mount Clemens home, kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with shotgun

A man broke into a Mount Clemens home over the weekend and killed his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend with a shotgun while he was lying in bed, according to police.

Woman who was missing after Detroit nursing home fire has been found

A woman who was missing after a nursing home fire Monday morning in Detroit has been found safe.

Heidelberg Project building burns

A building that is part of the Heidelberg Project was burning Monday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Fall begins today, temps are cooling

It will be a cooler one on this first day of fall with temperatures in the 60s early Monday, warming only into the lower or mid-70s later on.

UAW-GM strike enters second week with no tentative agreement

Negotiations between the United Automobile Workers and General Motors are expected to resume Monday morning as the strike enters its second week.

