Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Wendell Brown spent 3 years in Chinese prison for bar fight

Detroit native Wendell Brown returned home Wednesday morning after spending three years in a Chinese prison.

Rough transcript released: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims

The rough transcript of the call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine has been released. Read it here.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers could affect your Wednesday

We are not in any severe storm risk, and the wet weather will begin to dry out as it moves into Metro Detroit around lunchtime.

UAW-GM strike: Bernie Sanders expected to join picket in Detroit

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to join striking United Autoworkers (UAW) union members Wednesday when they picket at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.

Juul replaces CEO as vaping crisis escalates

The CEO of Juul is out, as a growing number of vaping-related deaths and threats of federal regulation present a monumental challenge for the e-cigarette company.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.