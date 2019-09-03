Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Hurricane Dorian now Category 2 storm reaching Florida

Hurricane Dorian will move "dangerously close" to Florida overnight Tuesday, but the Category 2 storm is not currently expected to make landfall in the US over the next few days.

Metro Detroit weather: Storms possible

The warmest day of the week lies ahead, and it could all come to a very stormy end.

UAW selects GM to begin contract negotiations

United Autoworkers President Gary Jones announced Tuesday that the UAW has decided to proceed on bargaining with GM.

California boat fire: Rescue effort becomes recovery mission

Thirty-three people signed up to spend what promised to be a glorious Labor Day weekend aboard the Conception, a 75-foot boat that offered a scuba diver's dream: unlimited diving among colorful underwater sea life, with gourmet meals served between dives.

Man in custody after face-off with police in Roseville

An investigation underway Tuesday morning in Roseville after reports of gunfire overnight. Police responded to a disturbance call at a home on Masonic Street between Gratiot Avenue and Kelly Road.

