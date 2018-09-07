Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Mayor Mike Duggan outlines transportation plan

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a news conference Friday to outline his transportation goals for the next four years.

Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh reaches Day 4

The confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh are expected to move into their fourth day with the testimony for and against his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s and 60s

It’s cloudy and cooler out there this morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out on a Friday around Metro Detroit.

Fentanyl, crystal meth, 'Molly' found during raid at Ypsilanti home of 'White Boy Justin'

Officials said they found bricks of fentanyl, 300 grams of crystal meth, a pound of "Molly" and a loaded gun while raiding the Ypsilanti home of a drug dealer known as "White Boy Justin."

Shelby Township massage therapist suspended for criminal sexual conduct

A Shelby Township massage therapist has had his license suspended after he pleaded guilty to sexually touching two women and forcing them to put their hands between his legs during appointments, according to authorities.

