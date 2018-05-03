80-year-old Wayne County man wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot

LIVONIA, Mich. - An 80-year-old Wayne County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery Multi-Prize Bingo ticket he bought in Livonia.

With his winnings, the man said he plans to help his grandchildren with their college tuition and might buy a new vehicle. He chose to remain anonymous.

He bought his winning ticket at the Livonia Liquor Shop at 28225 5 Mile Road.

"When I first scratched the ticket, I wasn't sure how much I’d won," he said. "I took the ticket back up to the store, and they told me they couldn't cash it, so I went to the lottery’s Livonia office. It wasn't until I got there that I learned I won $300,000."

He visited lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

