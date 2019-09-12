Friday the 13th historically lucky for Michigan Lottery Mega Millions players

Don't tell Michigan Lottery players that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day.

The Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky for Lottery players on Friday the 13th. Since 2003, Lottery players have won more than $176 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings.

Four Michigan Lottery players hit Mega Millions jackpots on the supposedly unluckiest of days. The most recent winner, Kevin Blake, of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.

Blake chose to receive the $21 million jackpot as a one-time lump sum of about $13.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. After tax withholdings, he received about $9.3 million.

In addition to the jackpot prizes, 32 lucky Mega Millions players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1 million on Friday the 13th.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a "Megaplier" that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is $172 million. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery's 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.