LIVE UPDATES: Lottery Powerball jackpot drawing for Saturday, March 23, 2019

LANSING, Mich. - There is $625 million up for grabs in Saturday's Powerball jackpot.

The cash option for the jackpot is about $381 million.

Next drawing: 10:59 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019

If a Michigan player wins Saturday's $625 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state.

Players may buy $2 Powerball tickets for the drawing at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

A "Power Play" option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Live lottery drawing updates:

