Lottery Powerball jackpot drawing for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

DETROIT - The $768.4 million Powerball has a winner in Wisconsin.

Winning Numbers: 44, 62, 20, 37, 16 and Powerball of 12

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. Leach won the game's $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

Players may buy $2 Powerball tickets for the drawing at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

A "Power Play" option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

