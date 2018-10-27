LIVE UPDATES: Powerball drawing on Saturday, Oct. 27

The Powerball jackpot up for grabs Saturday is up to $750 million.

Here's how to play the Powerball:

Powerball tickets cost $2.00 per play.

Choose an easy pick amount to have numbers randomly selected OR choose pick my numbers to create your own tickets by selecting 5 white ball numbers from 1 to 69 a single red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Where to buy tickets

Powerball tickets for Saturday's drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 9:45 p.m.

When is the drawing?

Powerballs drawings take place on Wednesday's and Saturday's at 10:59 p.m.

Follow LIVE Powerball drawing updates below:

