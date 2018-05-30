Macomb County woman 'couldn't stop screaming' after winning $100,000 lottery prize

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County woman said she couldn't stop screaming after she won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Sandra Allison-Chatman, 58, matched the four white balls and the Powerball -- 09-10-12-17-23 PB: 09 -- in the April 18 drawing. That usually nets a $50,000 prize, but she selected the Powerplay option that multiplied the prize by two, yielding a $100,000 prize.

She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I hadn't checked my account in a few days, and when I logged in, I saw an alert with a bunch of zeros,” Allison-Chatman said. “At that point, I started screaming and couldn't stop.

“My husband came over to see what was going on, and when I told him, he started laughing and couldn't stop," Allison-Chatman said. "We’ve played Powerball for years. You just never think you’re going to be the one who hits a big prize.”

Allison-Chatman visited lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize. She said she plans to share her winnings with her family and take a trip to Hawaii.

“It’s a relief to win," Allison-Chatman said. "This is like hitting a reset button. It gets us out of debt and helps us move towards accomplishing our goals."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.