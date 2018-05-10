Macomb County woman wakes up entire house with screams after winning $417K lottery jackpot

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County woman said she woke up her entire house with screams of joy after winning a $417,142 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 66-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn May 3 -- 01-03-08-17-29 -- to win the jackpot. She bought her winning ticket at the Dollar Store of Kelly, at 22407 Kelly Road in Eastpointe.

"I stopped at the Dollar Store to buy my Daily 3 tickets," she said. "When I saw how high the Fantasy 5 jackpot was, I decided to buy a couple of those tickets, too.

"I checked my Daily 3 tickets online after the drawing that night, and I was disappointed I didn't win. When I saw the Fantasy 5 numbers, I recognized them immediately and I let out a scream that woke up my whole family. They all came running to check on me and once I told them I was fine, they were all ecstatic for me that I had won."

She recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She said she still is thinking about how to spend her winnings.

"I've been playing ever since the lottery started," she said. "I've done OK playing, but this is incredible."

