Macomb County woman wins $189K Club Keno prize, buys drinks for everyone at bar

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County woman bought a round of drinks for everyone at the bar after she won $189,912 playing Club Keno The Jack at a bar in Shelby Township.

Mardi Swiss, 55, of Utica, won the prize when her easy pick numbers -- 18-19-31-36-39-56-65-72 -- matched eight of the 20 Club Keno The Jack numbers drawn in draw 1571459 on Tuesday evening.

Swiss bought her winning ticket at Steiny’s Tavern, at 55161 Shelby Road in Shelby Township.

Mardi Swiss' winning Club Keno The Jack lottery ticket. (WDIV)

"I was eating dinner with some friends, and we were kind of half-watching the Club Keno drawings," Swiss said. "We saw The Jack had reset and we were looking at the numbers, but the next drawing started before we could see what all of the numbers were.

"I took my ticket up to the bartender to be scanned and she told me I had a big winner. I felt like jelly, I was shaking so much."

Swiss celebrated by buying a round for everyone in the bar and picking up the tab for her friend’s dinners.

"Luckily the bar wasn't too busy, so my tab was a little over $100," Swiss said. "It was fun to share my good fortune with everyone there."

Swiss visited lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her money. She said she plans to pay some bills, share with family and friends and save the remainder.

"It's so unbelievable to win, it still hasn't sunk in yet," Swiss said.

