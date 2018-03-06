Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $265M ahead of Tuesday night drawing

LANSING - The cash continues to pile up in the Mega Millions jackpot with $265 million up for grabs tonight! The cash option for the jackpot is about $157 million.

The $265 million jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the last 12 months. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in that time was a $451 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in Florida matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on Jan. 5 of this year.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player win’s tonight’s $265 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.