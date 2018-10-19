Mega Millions jackpot hits $1B for Friday night's drawing

SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 06: A man holds a bundle of Mega Millions lottery tickets that he just purchased March 6, 2007 in San Francisco, California. The lottery jackpot was up to $370 million for tonight's drawing, which will take place in New…

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has been increased by $30 million to $1 billion. One-time lump sum payment is $565.6 million.

The $1 billion jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on July 24.

Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

When is the drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next Mega Millions drawing will happen on Friday, October 19, at 11 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on WDIV. in Detroit.

