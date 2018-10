DETROIT - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after Tuesday's drawing.

No ticket matched the winning numbers (3-45-49-61-69-9).

The jackpot is now an estimated $868 million with a cash option of $494 million.

The jackpot is the largest in the game's history, second largest overall. The largest jackpot belongs to the 2016 Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.