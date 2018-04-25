Michigan Lottery: 15 players win prizes in 'Billion Dollar Challenge'

LANSING - Michigan Lottery players brought home cash prizes after participating in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™.

Fifteen Michigan Lottery players participated in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE for a chance to win up to $1 billion along with 90 lottery players from around the country.

The event took place at the LINQ Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Each player came home with a prize:

· Susan Kosikowski, of Belleville, $50,000

· Glenn Farmer, of Flushing, $25,000

· Deb Neubecker, of Weidman, $5,000

· Kristina Russell, of Cass City, $5,000

· Sonja Zanzig, of Jenison, $2,500

· Lina Brown, of Swartz Creek, $1,000

· Prince Cunningham, of West Bloomfield, $1,000

· Karen Ferry, of Gaylord, $1,000

· Gemma Grzyb, of Sterling Heights, $1,000

· Kenneth Howard, of Monroe, $1,000

· Mary Keitz, of Warren, $1,000

· Erik Mayernik, of South Lyon, $1,000

· Jacob Schmiedknecht, of Montague, $1,000

· Stephanie Smith, of Mount Morris, $1,000

· Deborah Telesz, of Corunna, $1,000

“I heard about the GOLDEN TICKET instant game and bought a ticket,” said Kosikowski. “I didn’t win a prize, so I entered it in the second chance game. That was my only entry, so I couldn’t believe I was selected for the trip.

“My goal was to make it to the second round in Las Vegas, and I did that so I’m thrilled! I’m going to put this in the bank and spend it wisely!”

Each player won the opportunity to participate in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE by entering ticket codes from non-winning GOLDEN TICKET™ instant game tickets. Each player and a guest received round-trip airfare for two to Las Vegas, deluxe hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, ground transportation to and from the Las Vegas airport and hotel, and $1,000 spending money.

A Georgia player won $2 million in the final round of the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE.

Each $10 GOLDEN TICKET offered players 20 chances to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players won more than $27 million playing the GOLDEN TICKET instant game. The Lottery is in talks to offer the game to players again this year.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.