Michigan Lottery: 19-year-old Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A 19-year-old Macomb County man isn’t worried about paying for college after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Platinum 7’s instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 18650 Hall Road in Clinton Township.

“This is the fourth scratch-off ticket I’ve ever bought, and each one has been a winner,” said the player. “When I scratched this ticket off, I wasn’t sure I understood how to play the game, so I Googled it and after reading a few things I realized I’d just won a bunch of money.

“It’s a relief to win. I just graduated from high school and started going to college. I’m pre-med and going to be a doctor, so this will really help with my expenses.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the big prize. In addition to using the prize for his education, he also plans to find a way to give back to his community.

“Winning won’t change me, but it will make things easier while I go to school,” the player said.

Players have won more than $9.5 million playing Platinum 7’s, which launched in June. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $21 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, seven $7,777 prizes, and 83 $1,777 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.