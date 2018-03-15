Michigan Lottery: $1.9M jackpot winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Washtenaw County

LANSING - A lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a Lotto 47 ticket in Washtenaw County is a millionaire after winning the game’s $1.9 million jackpot.

The winning ticket matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Wednesday: 03-14-29-34-40-47. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 8135 Main Street in Dexter.

The lucky ticket holder from Wednesday’s drawing should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.



