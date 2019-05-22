Michigan Lottery: $1M Mega Millions prize remains unclaimed 8 months after drawing

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A $1 million Mega Millions prize remains unclaimed eight months after the drawing.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 01-02-11-52-64 – in the Sept. 21, 2018 drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Pierson Trading Post, located at 138 South 4th Street in Pierson. Pierson is about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since Sept. 21 falls on a Saturday, the ticket must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $367 million. The cash option for the jackpot is about $228 million.

The $367 million jackpot is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot this year. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2019 was a $437 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in New York matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on Jan. 1.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $367 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

