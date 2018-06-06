Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball prize remains unclaimed 8 months after the drawing

LANSING, Mich. - A $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed eight months after the drawing.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn - 08-10-21-23-25 - in the Sept. 25, 2017 drawing to win a $1 million prize. The player purchased the winning ticket at the Ionia Marathon, located at 121 North Dexter Street in Ionia.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A "Power Play" option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

