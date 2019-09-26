Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket to expire next week

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LANSING, Mich. - There's only a week left for the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize to claim the big pile of cash!

A lucky player matched the five white balls – 41-53-59-63-66 – drawn Oct. 3, 2018 to win $1 million. The player purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway gas station located at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 3.

If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. It would be the third $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019 after a $1 million Mega Millions prizes went unclaimed in March and earlier this month.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A "Power Play" option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

