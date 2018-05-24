Michigan Lottery: 22-year-old Wayne County man wins $2 million on scratch off ticket

LANSING - An “odd” strategy led to a Wayne County man winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Dazzler instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Busatti Party Store, located at 12868 Eureka Road in Southgate.

“I like playing instant games, but only buy odd-numbered tickets,” said the 22-year-old player. “The Diamond Dazzler game is my favorite, so I asked the clerk what number the ticket was. When she said ’21,’ I told her I wanted it.

“I scratched it off in the store and when I saw it was a winner I looked at the clerk and then at my buddy who was with me, and ran out to my car.”

The player visited lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, the player plans to buy a new vehicle and then invest the remainder.

“Winning this much money at my age gives me endless opportunities if I’m smart about how I spend it, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” the player said.

Players have won more than $29 million playing Diamond Dazzler, which launched in December 2017. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $72 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 10 $10,000 prizes, 22 $5,000 prizes, and 36 $2,000 prizes.

